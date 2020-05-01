Uggah: SDMC to discuss with CM if economic sectors should resume on May 4

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will discuss with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on whether Sarawak will follow the rest of the country in allowing most economic sectors to open on May 4 under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said he has arranged for a meeting with the chief minister soon to decide whether Sarawak should follow suit with the announcement made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

“I haven’t discussed with this with the chief minister yet, so I can’t comment. Please wait, I just rang up his private secretary, and (I am) now waiting for my opportunity to see him,” he told reporters at the Kuching International Airport today.

During a special televised speech on Labour Day earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that most economic sectors in the country will be allowed to reopen on May 4 during what he termed as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Muhyiddin stated that the global Covid-19 situation was not expected to end any time soon, but the economic outlook of the country could not be allowed to stagnate any further.

“The country’s economic sectors will be allowed to operate from May 4 onward, but only if they heed the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH),” he said during a special televised speech on Labour Day.

“However, businesses such as theatres, karaokes, reflexology centres, entertainment centres, theme parks, events and exhibitions as well as contact sports will not be allowed to operate yet.”

He added that the country was losing up to RM2.4 billion a day due to the MCO, with a total of RM63 billion in losses so far, and would lose another RM35 billion should economic sectors remain closed for another month.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, was at the airport to receive and witness the handling of the first batch of Sarawakian students returning home from the Peninsular.

They were among the 7,000 Sarawakians students stranded in universities in the Peninsular since the MCO started in March 18.

This morning’s flight MH2524, which carried 287 passengers whom are students of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, touched down at the airport in Kuching at 12.20pm.