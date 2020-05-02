33 individuals arrested in Sarawak for flouting MCO – Sarawak Police Commissioner

KUCHING: A total of 33 individuals were arrested by the police when they were found to be defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday to 8am today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement today said the highest number of individuals arrested was in Padawan with seven.

This is followed by Kuching (5), Miri (5), Simunjan (4), Lawas (4), Bau (2), Matu Daro (2), Betong (1), Lubok Antu (1) and Kanowit (1).

All were arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.

Within the same 24 hour period on April 30 to May 1, a total of 31 individuals were arrested and 34 were charged in court.