Academician calls for stricter enforcement when CMCO is implemented

KUCHING: Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) Faculty of Syariah and Law senior lecturer Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow opines that the government should enact a stricter enforcement process should the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) be implemented.

He said that the government should not forget that the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) still exists despite the number of Covid-19 infections in the country dropping during the past few weeks.

In saying this, he stated that if a stricter enforcement process was not implemented, then all the efforts in combating the spread of Covid-19 would have been ‘pointless and useless’.

“Covid-19 is a deadly and highly contagious virus which can seriously threaten the health of those who have been infected with it. Until today, there is no clear vaccine which can be used to deal with such virus.

“For these reasons, the government must take extraordinary steps to protect public health and safety from being infected with such virus,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muzaffar added that the government, through their enforcement agencies, should ensure everybody understand all the stipulated conditions of the CMCO and abide by it.

He said that all relevant enforcement agencies should constantly monitor every workplace in the country to ensure they followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the government in implementing the CMCO.

“The government must also constantly remind employers to allow their workers to work from home if needed and implement a flexible working arrangement option for their workers.

“Government must also prepare a clear and specific avenue for anyone who wishes to make complaints over non-fulfilment of any of the stipulated conditions of the conditional MCO to the relevant authority.

“Most importantly, stern legal action must be taken against anyone who breaks any of the stipulated conditions of the conditional MCO regardless of their background and status,” he said.

In his Labour Day televised address yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the CMCO will take into effect beginning Monday (May 4), which would allow all businesses to resume operations except entertainment and those involving physical contact.

He said that the economic sectors that would be allowed to reopen should adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

Schools and institutions of higher learning remain closed to prevent further spread of the virus, and inter-state travel for Aidilfitri celebrations would not be allowed, Muhyiddin said.