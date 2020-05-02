Association says coffeeshops not ready for dine-in customers

KUCHING: Kuching Coffee Shops and Restaurants Owners Association is not in favour of serving dine-in customers from Monday as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Labour Day.

Its committee member Tan Yit Sheng said the majority of them in the association’s committee line-up felt that the Sarawak government should not follow the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), allowing operators of coffee shops and restaurants to serve dine-in customers from May 4.

“It is not time yet for us to take in dine-in customers. The reason is simple – Kuching and Kota Samarahan are still red zones.

“As we go all-out to fight the Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) pandemic and we are now some place near victory, there is no reason for us to throw all these efforts away.

“We feel that the Sarawak government should allow dine-in customers only after the MCO is lifted, either that, or after the number of Covid-19 positive cases stands at zero for three to five consecutive days,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Even though Muhyiddin announced on Labour Day that most economic sectors would see resumption of businesses from May 4, the Sarawak government had not made a decision on the matter.

Tan pointed out that no one ought to be put at risk of any potential Covid-19 infection.

He said if the Sarawak government decided to allow coffee shops and restaurants to serve dine-in customers, this would put the lives of not just the workers but stall operators, customers and even the owners’ at stake.

According to him, there are more than 200 coffee shop premises in and around the city.

“In general, over 80 per cent of our committee members are of the view that we should not serve dine-in customers, but carry on with the takeaway services.

“This is for the safety of everyone as Sarawak has not achieved zero Covid-19 infection. We need to record zero Covid-19 positive cases for at least three to five consecutive days in order to determine that the pandemic is put under control,” he said.

Tan said operators of coffee shops and restaurants appreciated the economic stimulus packages that had been announced by both the federal and state governments.

He, however, urged the federal government to relieve the conditions set for the application of the zero interest loans.

“Taking myself as an example, I am in this business for only a year. And without an audited account, I am not eligible for the zero interest loans.

“So we do hope that the government could relax the conditions set for the zero interest loans application, so that more business operators could benefit from it,” he added.