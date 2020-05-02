Bishop: Anglican church offices in Sarawak to remain closed, more time needed to ascertain situation

KUCHING: Anglican church offices in Sarawak will remain closed for the time being despite the recent announcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), said Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei the Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jude.

In a letter to the clergy diocese of Kuching sighted by The Borneo Post, Danald said the CMCO announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was “abrupt”, and that at least a week for preparation should have been given in advance.

“Our approach, right from the beginning of this pandemic, is to always exercise caution. This we believe is about faithful, guided and informed discernment and decision,” said Danald.

Given the short time frame of preparation, Danald said there was going to be confusion over the standard operating procedures, which at this juncture, was still unclear.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and advise when it is right to reopen,” said Danald in the letter.

On Friday, Muhyiddin said most economic sectors will be reopened starting Monday (May 4) while activities involving mass gathering of people and physical contacts are prohibited.

Sarawak has recently announced that it would not be implementing the CMCO, but would instead study the implications reopening economic sectors would have on the state, taking into consideration the number of Covid-19 cases it has.