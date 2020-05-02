Covid-19: 105 new cases, 116 recoveries in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 105 new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 6,176, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Out of the 105, he said 11 of them were imported cases while the remaining 94 were local.

“The number of cases that recovered from Covid-19 are 116 and they were discharged today, bringing the total recovered cases to 4,326,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

No deaths were recorded today, making the death toll stand at 103.

As of today, the total tally for active cases is 1,747, where 31 of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 12 require ventilator support.