Covid-19: 9 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total now at 518

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded nine new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of cumulative cases to 518, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of these new cases, SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said three cases were reported from Bau, and two each from Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

“Three of the new cases are from the Kuching Conference cluster while two others from minor clusters and the remaining four are still under investigation,” he said in the daily update statement today.

Uggah said 19 cases had been discharged and all these were reported from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

This, he said, brought the number of cumulative discharged cases to 271 and increased the state’s recovery rate to 52.32 per cent.

He said a total of 227 individuals are still being treated at hospitals as well as three each receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and being intubated.

“Of the 227 individuals being treated, 200 are reported from SGH followed by 12 from Sibu Hospital, 10 from Bintulu Hospital and five from Miri Hospital,” he added.

Today alone, Sarawak recorded a total of 172 person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, he said, adding that 178 PUI cases were still awaiting the laboratory test results.

“Today, we recorded one more Covid-19 positive case involving a healthcare worker in Kuching, bringing the number of cumulative cases to 57.

“Of the 57, 22 individuals were identified to have belonged to the Kuching Conference cluster while the remaining 35 individuals belonged to minor clusters,” he pointed out.

A total of 494 person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases had been checked in at various hotels, said Uggah.

He added that 146 individuals who had fulfilled the mandatory quarantine have been allowed to return home.

Uggah said while the Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance stood at 97.3 per cent, the police had arrested 33 individuals for flouting the MCO in the last 24 hours.

Since the enforcement of the MCO on March 18, he said a total of 1,987 individuals had been arrested for flouting the order with 1,363 of them having been charged in court.