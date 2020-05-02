Covid-19: Four new cases linked to Sarawak church, healthcare clusters recorded – Health DG

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified four more Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases linked to two Sarawak clusters, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that three positive cases were linked to the church conference cluster, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases from the cluster to 181.

“As for the healthcare worker cluster, we have also identified one positive case linked to the cluster.

“This brings the total number of cases from the cluster to 57,” he said, adding that there was no increase in the number of cases linked to other clusters in the state.

Dr Noor Hisham was giving daily updates on Covid-19 during a press conference in Putrajaya today, where it was broadcasted live from the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page.

He added that a total of 96 positive cases from the church cluster had recovered from the virus.

As of today, the cluster recorded 82 active cases, out of which two are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, 36 cases from the healthcare worker cluster have recovered, bringing the total cases from that cluster to 21 cases.