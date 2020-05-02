Covid-19: Singapore records 16th death

SINGAPORE: Singapore which on Friday confirmed 932 new cases of Covid-19 infections, reported another fatality, thus bringing the death toll to 16.

In a statement issued late Friday, the city-state’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said a male patient labelled as case 2728 died on May 1 at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Aged 60, the Singaporean who was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 on April 13, had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said the ministry.

Singapore reported its first two death cases on March 21.

At present, 1,268 have fully recovered here from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, while 23 are in intensive care units (ICU).

It was reported by a local media that Singapore’s oldest coronavirus survivor, aged 102, was among the 24 patients discharged on May 1.

Meanwhile, two Malaysian men from the public healthcare sector were among the new positive cases reported in Singapore on Friday.

Labelled as Case 15259 and Case 15700, the MOH said both have no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

The patients aged 28 and 24, are employed as housekeepers at National University Hospital (NUH) and were confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on a same date of April 28.

Case 15259 who is currently warded at NUH had gone to work prior to hospital admission while Case 15700 who is at Singapore General Hospital had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms, said the ministry.

Of 932 new cases Friday, no imported cases were reported, 11 cases in the community, 16 work permit holders residing outside dormitories, while 905 work permit holders residing in dormitories. — Bernama