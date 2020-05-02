Covid-19: Tourism industry players offer free accommodation to frontliners

LANGKAWI: Twenty tourism industry players in Langkawi have teamed up to offer attractive holiday packages to COVID-19 frontliners after the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends.

They involve hotels, tour guides, tour and adventure agents, laundrette operators and boat operators.

Spokesman for the coalition, Razmi Rahmat said the offer is open to frontliners throughout the country in appreciation for the efforts of doctors, nurses, police, armed forces and firefighters and others to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The frontliners who come to Langkawi for a vacation can also enjoy other special offers such as free entry to the Langkawi SkyCab and the Langkawi Wildlife Park, as well as take a boat around the islands during sunset,” he said here today.

Razmi who is also general manager for the Adya Hotel said a special Facebook account will be set up to provide information on these packages. – Bernama