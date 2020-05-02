Ismail Sabri’s ‘sumptuous’ batik shirts get compared to Ramadan delicacies

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s range of batik attire has come under netizens’ spotlight yet again, and today his multi-coloured eye-catching shirts were hotly discussed on social media after being compared to a range of Ramadan delicacies.

Ismail Sabri seems to have a penchant for wearing contemporary batik designs in his daily Movement Control Order (MCO) press conference, so much so the unique designs and choice of vibrant colours have rubbed off among netizens and gone viral as somewhat ‘fashionable’ on social media platforms.

His shirt designs have become a hit with netizens and some have even gone a step further, ‘inspiring’ them to post a creative picture compilation of his colourful shirts being compared with a wide array of local food and drinks.

The posts have caught the attention of Ismail Sabri, who on his Facebook page today posted, “Netizens are a creative lot. I thought of becoming a model for Malaysian batik but it turns out I am now a model for kuih and ice-cream.”

Ismail Sabri however thanked netizens and Malaysians for their witty remarks and wished them Selamat Berbuka Puasa & a blessed Ramadan.

The post has so far garnered 870 shares and over 600 positive comments.

Facebook user Zainab Sahak in congratulating him for becoming a food and movement control order model said “Well done Datuk Seri! Always a sight to behold!

Nabillah Hamid commented, “your latest shirt Datuk Seri, made me crave for polka dot apam dipped in hot tea.”

Ismail Sabri’s son in-law, fashion designer Jovian Mandagie, also shared the pictures in his Instagram page with the caption “You people must be hungry.” – Bernama