MTUC slams MEF, SME Association for demanding 5 pct reduction on employer’s share of EPF

KUCHING: The Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) has criticised the Malaysian Employers’ Federation (MEF) and Small Medium Enterprises (SME) Association for demanding that the employers’ share of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) be reduced to 5 per cent from the current 12 or 13 percent in order to save their businesses.

MTUC Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo said the demands from MEF and Samenta were ‘repulsive and insulting’, especially on Labour Day.

He also questioned whether such demands for EPF reduction would actually prevent business closures and the retrenchment of workers.

“Can MEF and SME Association guarantee that the EPF reduction will prevent business closures and retrenchment of workers?

“We find this as irrational, irresponsible and totally unjustifiable. It also highlights the fact that Malaysian employers’ business acumen is to reduce staff benefits and demand assistance from the government,” he said in a statement today.

Lo noted that MEF and SME Association had openly admitted that most of 650,000 businesses did not register with the income tax and that 85 percent of employers employ illegal foreign workers.

He said their attempts to use absolute numbers was regrettable and misleading.

“According to their own statement, a wage bill in the private sector is RM27.5 billion a month. A reduction to 8 percent will result in a savings of 2.2 Billion.

“However, the two most badly hit sector are hotels, restaurants and airlines. More than 50 percent of these employees’ wages are service charges and travelling allowances, which do not attract EPF contribution,” Lo lamented.

Lo, who is also Sarawak Bank Employees Union chief executive officer, believed that typically, staff costs such as salary, medical, training, travel reimbursements constituted 50 to 75 percent of total operation cost.

He pointed out that wages that attracted EPF contribution would typically be 70 to 80 percent of total staff costs and that taking the mid point of each would mean that wages that attracted EPF would only constitute 45 to 50 percent of total operation costs of the business.

“A reduction of the employer’s EPF share from the current 12 or 13 percent to five percent would translate to just four percent of total operation cost of the business.

“Don’t tell me that business in Malaysia are so incompetent, inefficient and uncompetitive with less than four percent profit margin (of operation cost)

“Please note that in Malaysia wages only amount to 36 percent of GDP compared to 50 per cent to 60 percent in the United Kingdom and Singapore. This means that most business revenues goes to capital owners, not workers,” he said.

Lo pointed out that according to the national Inland Revenue Board’s annual reports, Malaysian companies paid RM60 to 70 billion corporate tax for each of the past few years, excluding tax from petroleum.

He said at a corporate tax rate of 24 percent to 26 percent, that would translate to a profit of $280 billion a year.

“Where are all these profits? Yet all employers wants are to squeeze employees of their old age savings 2.2 billion a month.

“It is utterly reprehensible. According to EPF annual reports, most Malaysian do not have enough savings to even sustain living at poverty level when they retire,” he said.

Lo said that the government was already giving substantial assistance to businesses including wage subsidy, bank loan moratorium and even a SME bank for the SMEs, yet it seemed that it was not enough for Malaysian employers.

“Please don’t force workers to go on strike and protests. Perhaps it’s an opportune time to cull all those unproductive and irresponsible businesses,” he said.