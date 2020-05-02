Muhyiddin congratulates Malaysian student awarded NASA scholarship

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today congratulated Malaysian student Azhar Ali, 20, who has been awarded a scholarship by the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to further his study.

He said the student had done well and he hoped Azhar would continue to be successful.

“Kejayaan yang amat membanggakan. Semoga terus berjaya,” Muhyiddin tweeted on his Twitter account.

(Indeed, a success to be proud of. May you continue to be successful).

Yesterday, Azhar posted on his Twitter account saying that he was grateful for the scholarship as he did not expect to receive the offer following his participation in the aerospace suit challenge for the Artemis mission to be launched in 2024.

It was reported that his suit design had received among the highest marks at 96.77 per cent. Over three million individuals participated in the challenge.

As at 8 pm tonight, his posting has been retweeted 22,500 times and has over 34,400 Likes as well as a flood of congratulatory messages from Malaysians including Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. – Bernama