PDRM reduce roadblocks from Monday – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will reduce roadblocks from Monday, and will focus on enforcement of social distance compliance as well as curbing the entry of illegal immigrants and smuggling activities.

This is in line with the Government’s Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today which gave some flexibilities compared to the previous MCO.

Inspector-General Of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said several roadblocks would also be shifted to locations that were found to be the entry routes for illegals and smuggling activities.

“In line with the government’s recent directive, the PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will increase their control to the main routes which were identified as being used by the human smugglers to bring in illegal immigrants.

“The routes will be strengthened with new roadblocks which are tightly guarded to ensure the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak can be curbed in accordance with the directive of the MCO,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Abdul Hamid said PDRM welcomed the government’s decision to allow the operations of almost all sectors of the economy during the MCO but (PDRM) would continue to monitor all activities to ensure social distancing was followed.

Today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special message on Labour Day said most economic and social activities would be allowed to operate from May 4, subject to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

For example, restaurants are allowed to operate in accordance with the business SOP, outdoor sports activities such as playing badminton or outdoor tennis without spectators, jogging, bicycling, golf and running of not more than 10 persons are allowed on the condition social distancing is observed.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said the government’s CMCO that would be implemented starting Monday, was not a ticket for the people to move freely.

“The decision made by the government is not a guarantee that the disease has been successfully overcomed. The government has given the flexibility in the economic interest and as such the people have to be patient and not be hasty,” he said.

He said the government would actually relax further the conditions in the MCO in the future so that people could go out and do leisure activities.

That is already in the works but it has not yet been decided when is the right time but it (government) must ensure that the situation is completely safe to do so and social distancing is always practiced.

“So I reiterate, don’t let the situation on Monday become chaotic, letting long congestion take place and that the people emerge in droves to the point the situation becomes uncontrollable,’’ he said. – Bernama