Police to continue enforcement of MCO rules in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak police will continue to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted today.

He added that police will however study and revise the number and locations of roadblocks to ensure its effectiveness in the state.

“Our task is still the same which is to enforce the MCO,” said Aidi in response to the state government’s decision to not implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on May 4.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the state government will study the extent and implications of the reopening of selected economic activities.

The committee chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the Sarawak government had decided to keep all the directives to maintain the status quo.

“Therefore, all directives announced under MCO 1, 2 and 3 remain in force for now,” said Uggah who is also deputy chief minister.