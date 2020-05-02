Public servants do work from home during MCO – Cuepacs

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants who have to work from home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) are carrying out tasks given to them, said Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat.
He said they were ordered to work from home to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.
Adnan said this to reporters in response to certain quarters’ allegation that public servants were not working from home but were on holiday.
Some of the civil servants work as frontliners with many of them have to work up to 16 hours daily while others are unable to return home for weeks, he added.
“Now we can see results from the steps taken by the government, no disruption to food supply and everything is under control,” he said when met after presenting Tokoh Hari Pekerja 2020 Cuepacs to chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in conjunction with the Workers’ Day celebration here tonight.
He also viewed the report which questioned the need for the civil servants in grade 41 and above category with monthly earnings allegedly between RM12,000 and RM20,000 staying at home as a “naughty” statement to create negative perception towards the government employees.
Meanwhile, Adnan said identifying the urgent needs of the people affected by Covid-19 should be heads of department’s top priority when they resume work from office this Monday.
“People will need urgent help from the government and the civil servants must play their role as the backbone of the government,” he added. – Bernama