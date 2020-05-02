Rundi: S’wak govt to do detailed study to see if CMCO applicable for state

KUCHING: Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said a detailed study on whether the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is applicable or not for Sarawak will be carried out prior to any decision being made.

“We (the state government) respect the decisions made by the Prime Minister, but for Sarawak we will only announce (whether the CMCO will be implemented) once we have a detailed study on whether it is (CMCO) applicable or suitable to our needs as we want to ensure it will not jeopardise our people in terms of both health and economy,” said Dr Rundi.

According to statistics from the State Disaster Management Committee, both Kuching and Samarahan have about 200 active Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases currently.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced during a live televised address that most economic sectors in the country would reopen starting May 4 under CMCO.

Muhyiddin said the country would lose about RM100 billion in revenue if the Movement Control Order was extended for another month.

However, he stressed activities involving close physical contact and mass gathering of people would still be prohibited under the CMCO.

“Businesses such as theatres, karaokes, reflexology centres, entertainment centres, theme parks, events and exhibitions as well as contact sports will not be allowed to operate yet,” said Muhyiddin.