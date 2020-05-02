SBF: Sarawak govt should follow CMCO, reopen businesses to expedite recovery of economy

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) secretary general Jonathan Chai had hoped that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would follow in the footsteps of the federal government by reopening most businesses from Monday (May 4).

“Looking at the figures of new (Covid-19) positive cases of the state over the past couple of weeks, I had actually hoped that the SDMC would follow in the footsteps of the federal government by opening up our economy except those businesses involving body contact or mass gatherings with the similar standard operating procedures (SOP) in place.

“This is because such initiative would help to expedite the progress of recovery of our economy to avoid mass retrenchment of employees which would eventually bring along unwanted social problems,” he told The Borneo Post today following the announcement that SDMC and the Sarawak government had decided not to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from May 4 onward.

Chai said he could understand that the Sarawak government’s decision not to follow suit had come with due consideration of the Covid-19 situation in the state and prioritising the safety of Sarawakians.

He noted that it might be a bit rush for some business operators to reopen on Monday since their employees might need to make arrangements, especially those with children to look after.

He, however, hoped that the SDMC would make some indication even on any possibility of allowing the resumption of businesses in the immediate future.

“The risk of infection through body contact would be considerably less and manageable if the social distancing measure is strictly observed.

“The objective of the MCO is to contain the spread of the virus and flatten the curve but not completely eradicate the virus,” he said.

Chai opined that a prolonged MCO would incur damage to the state’s well-being, more so than the epidemic itself given that the “death rate was exponentially lower than existing non-communicable diseases or even the common flu”.

“While we expect people to restrict their movements during the MCO, the authorities concerned need to intensify and step up the testing of Covid-19 especially on those individuals who have associated or were in contact with the clusters of infection to enable to contain the spread of the virus sooner and effectively,” he pointed out.

He lauded the Sarawak government for conducting Covid-19 tests in the residential estates in Kota Samarahan to contain the outbreak.

He called upon the SDMC to come up with an exit strategy given that the current phase of MCO was scheduled to be lifted on May 12.

“It is high time for the SDMC to come up with the exit strategy in the possibly final phase of the MCO and the gradual opening up of businesses will be the key agenda of that exit strategy,” added Chai.