SDMC sets up committee for welfare of SGH healthcare workers

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has set up a committee to look into the welfare of the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) medical staff and allegations affecting them after complaints surfaced on the internet.

It will be led by Minister of Utilities Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi and Assistant Utilities Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, said SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

He said SDMC was briefed this morning on letters which have been published online that among others alleged that SGH health care workers were required to work while waiting for their Covid-19 tests results.

“We are setting up a committee to look at this issue deeply. Let us establish if there is truth (to the allegations), the hospital and the government will correct any mistakes made because who doesn’t make mistakes.

“So we have to create a mechanism to get deeper into this issue and address it, not just dismiss it. At the moment we cannot establish it (issue), but it must be noted that our doctors are doing their best under this very trying time.

“Some have to work very long hours, we have to provide facilities for them to rest and even stay overnight away from their families to avoid direct contact.

“So I hope nobody will create any unfounded rumors that can belittle the contributions of our frontliners,” he told reporters after receiving medical equipment and personal protection equipment (PPE) contribution for frontliners from Samling Group and Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd today.

Two anonymous letters have been published on separate websites this week on the situation at the SGH.

The first letter claimed that SGH staff were infected by a patient at the hospital and that the hospital should have been placed under lockdown. It also alleged that there were discrepancies in the testing of healthcare workers for the virus.

In the second letter, the writer claimed that the Covid-19 testing and quarantine of healthcare workers were done in a “haphazard” manner, they had to deal with poor living conditions at the hospital and they were faced with inconsistent policies.

SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung also told reporters today that the hospital management noted that many of the hospital staff and frontliners were undergoing a lot of stress in carrying out their duties, and assured that the management would help them the best it can.

“Regarding the issue, we will try our best. Of course we have staff who doesn’t know what is happening very well, but of course we note that they are undergoing a lot of stress, so we try to help them the best we can,” she said.

Dr Ngian said at the moment there are more than 700 medical staff at SGH.

Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing said he is grateful that the state government through the SDMC was forming the committee to look into the wellbeing of SGH medical staff.

“I think we will really get into the issue and try to do whatever we can to improve. Actually we also try to improve the internal communications and provide whatever we can for their needs.

“We know that they, especially the frontliners, can be quite stressed working in those conditions, so we will try our best to give support to them.

“We will have a psychological team also if they need psychological support,” he said.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said even though healthcare was a federal matter, the Sarawak Government was also playing its part in providing additional assistance to the medical staff and frontliners in the state.

He said one of them was an additional RM300 cash aid for each of them, food and accomodation for those who are staying away from home, as well as RM10 million worth of PPE and medical equipment.

These assistance are also given to the frontliners of the Unimas City Campus who have been helping with the Covid-19 lab testing, he said.

“So all these are above and beyond what the Ministry of Health are doing, not just saying health matters have nothing to do with the state government.

“We do over and above what the ministry is doing, because they (medical staff and frontliners) are serving us Sarawakians,” said Dr Sim.