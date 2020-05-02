Wee: S’wak govt should consider number of local Covid-19 cases before deciding on resuming economic sector

KUCHING: The Sarawak government should take the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state into consideration before allowing the resumption of operations for most economic sectors across Sarawak, said a Chinese community leader.

Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee observed that the number of Covid-19 positive cases Sarawak had recorded, thus far was relatively higher compared to other states throughout the nation.

“The federal government’s policy (Conditional Movement Control Order) should serve as a guide or reference. I think the state government should consider the local situation,” he told The Borneo Post today.

On Labour Day, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that most businesses would be allowed to resume operations from May 4.

Despite the announcement, the Sarawak government has yet to announce its own policy for Sarawakians.

Wee asserted that “it is a very delicate and difficult balance to strike” when it came to restarting the country’s economy and saving lives.

He said fighting the Covid-19 pandemic was a health crisis but some quarters had turned it into an economic issue.

Instead of allowing coffee shops and restaurants to start serving dine-in customers, Wee, who operates a restaurant here, said the Sarawak government should give professional and consultancy firms latitude in the resumption of operations.

He said these firms including legal, audit, engineering and architect would be able to uphold high safety measures if they were allowed to resume operations.

“Those that involve the public like the F&B (food and beverages) industry – coffee shops and restaurants should not be encouraged.”

Wee urged the Sarawak government to impose stricter control on movement of people between zones to effectively curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I believe that the safety and health outweigh the importance of economic issues. One views that if you don’t allow them (most economic sectors) to do (business), they will close down.

“But if you allow them to do, you are exposing people to risk (of infection). It is difficult to have one policy to address the values of different people,” he said.

As such, he said the Sarawak government ought to come up with a practical and pragmatic approach rather than risk seeing all the previous hard work go down the drain.

Pointing out that between May 4 and May 12 (when MCO is scheduled to be lifted) is a week’s difference, Wee wondered how much a business could make in seven days or so.

He also hoped that the federal government could introduce another aid package for Malaysians before the MCO is lifted.

“Personally, when the government announced the previous packages, they are not stimulus packages because during MCO, there is nothing to stimulate. They are just aid packages.

“We hope that another aid package will be announced by the prime minister before the MCO is lifted. Only when the country’s economy is on recovery mode, could we then say it is a stimulus,” he said.

Wee disclosed that he was personally invited to a post-Covid-19 meeting scheduled for May 6 to be chaired by Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Chief Minister’s office here.

“The May 6 meeting is a proactive effort of the state government to get feedback from the public,” he said.