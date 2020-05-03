‘Better for MCO period in Sarawak to be extended for another two, three weeks’

KUCHING: Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang opines that the Movement Control Order (MCO) period should be extended for another two or three weeks in Sarawak.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the relaxation of the current MCO to ‘conditional MCO’, effective tomorrow (May 4).

The move would allow most industries and economic activities to resume – provided that they all must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities.

In this regard, Idris pointed out that the latest available data do not seem to be supporting any ‘loosening’ of measures meant to contain the Covid-19 infection.

“The curve has not flattened yet. The most worrying thing is that the cases in Sarawak are predominantly sporadic – suggesting that they are mostly locally-transmitted, or in other words, they’re not from any imported cluster,” said Idris, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief, in a statement yesterday.

He hailed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as ‘being wise’ to assess the situation in Sarawak first before considering to follow suit the federal government’s decision of allowing some business and sports activities to be carried out under the conditional CMCO.

“Some experts in the field may vouch for the basis of this fear of rebounds and further compounding of the problems that could ensue with an even more resilient, newly-mutated version of the virus – should the MCO be relaxed,” said Idris.

He said Japan and China are reportedly facing new waves of Covid-19 after having ‘prematurely’ their lockdowns lifted.

“The state government should consider holding on to the present MCO, or even beefing up the efforts to enforce it. As what an adage says: ‘It is better to be safe than sorry’. Equally true is ‘prevention is better than cure’,” said the assemblyman.