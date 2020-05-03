Business operators can opt out of Conditional MCO, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Business operators can opt out of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) even with its implementation from Monday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“A lot of economic sectors will be allowed to resume operations but this does not necessarily mean that they must restart their businesses.

“It all boils down to the business owner of the sector concerned. Although permission has been given, they can choose not to resume operations,” he said during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said for instance, restaurant operators were allowed to serve dine-in customers from Monday with standard operating procedures (SOP) like social distancing in place.

He, however, said if the operators concerned did not feel comfortable with opening up their dining area for customers, they could continue with their takeaway services.

“It is their choice. With the CMCO, it does not mean all are forced to open. It is up to the individual owner.

“Some restaurant operators say they are not comfortable to open up their dining area, and so they continue offering takeaway services only,” he added.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said the same policy applied to individuals as well.

He opined that it was pertinent for people to ask themselves whether it would be necessary for them to go out although the federal government had relaxed the MCO.

“If it is not necessary, and we are not confident about safety, then do not go out, but do so only when you need to buy essential goods.

“If it is not necessary to go to shopping centres and you are still worried about Covid-19 infection, then don’t go out. We must take care of our safety,” he said.

Quoting medical experts, Ismail Sabri said the Covid-19 virus would be around for two years while a vaccine is not available yet.

This, he said, would mean that the novel coronavirus was surrounding but the MCO could not be put in place for two years.

“It is not possible for us to enforce MCO for two years, so we must allow most businesses to reopen first. But it is the responsibility of every individual to ensure their own safety.”

He said Malaysians ought to emulate citizens of Taiwan, who had observed and practised a high level of self-discipline particularly during this health pandemic.

“Look at Taiwan, they never had MCO or lockdown, but they have the lowest Covid-19 deaths at only six and positive cases across the world.

“It is the self-discipine among the citizens there that determines the success of curbing the spread of Covid-19. They use face masks, practise social distancing and uphold personal hygiene,” he pointed out.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysians must realise the importance of self-discipline during these trying times and take safe regulations seriously.

Sarawak and Sabah are among the states which have announced that they would not be implementing the CMCO starting tomorrow.