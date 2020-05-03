Business owners in S’wak agree with not implementing CMCO

KUCHING: Some business owners here agree with the state government’s decision not to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) tomorrow, in order to continue the battle against Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee announced that Sarawak would not be implementing the CMCO until it has studied the implications it will have on the state.

The Sarawak government fully respects the announcement made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the need to reopen the economy hence relaxing the MCO effective tomorrow.

Boutique owner, Mohd Alfian Yusop, 40, would not be opening soon as his boutique is in Kuching, which is still a Covid-19 red zone.

“Maybe if the area is not red zone, the government can consider letting the businesses there to reopen. If Kuching is not red zone, I might consider reopening,” he said.

As his business is a clothing boutique, he prefers not to reopen as it is not easy to sanitise clothes after customers try them on, compared to jewelry which only needs wiping.

Thus, he shifted his business online as it is safer, and provides clothes measurements to customers, and the customers can choose the correct size themselves.

Mohd has another branch in Miri, and has been running the business for 12 years.

For Salleh Mohidin, event management and creative design agency owner, 39, said it is not possible to reopen his business anytime soon, and predicts the restriction for events and mass gatherings to go on for six months to a year.

“We support the State government’s move as it involves the safety of people.”

“Due to the restrictions, my company has no income as we supply equipment for events, and as a talent agency, our talents like dancers, emcees and singers are all jobless during the MCO.”

He added that he plans to shift to the digital platform but is unsure how to hold digital events and still make money.

He plans to reopen his office after the MCO ends to study and figure out how to make things work with his staff.

During the MCO, he has started online food business to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, freelance wedding videographer Ahmad Hishamudin Md Hossen supports the government decision and hopes things will get better soon so that he can resume business.

“I am looking at possibilities of reopening but we will follow the government’s stance. But if I could reopen, I would, after looking into, and figuring out the standard operating procedures (SOP) to keep everyone safe.”

“Maybe we can offer outdoor shoot with limited people but we are not sure yet.”

His current source of income is selling food online.