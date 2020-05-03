Conditional MCO: Govt will lock down an area if Covid-19 cases on the rise – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the government would lock down an area with Covid-19 infection rather than the whole nation if the number of new Covid-19 positive cases was on the rise following the implementation of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) tomorrow.

“If an area is Covid-19 positive, we lock it down, but not the whole Malaysia. Some areas record zero Covid-19 positive cases, termed as green zones.

“So if an area is involved, we lock that area down. This will be our step (to be taken) if the number of Covid-19 positive cases rises,” he said in response to questions during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri said even though the federal government had come up with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the CMCO enforced from May 4, all the states in Malaysia could have their own SOPs to meet the local situation.

“But their SOP must be based on the SOP set by the federal government.”

Citing restaurant business as an example, he said these owners were allowed to operate until 10pm, but the respective state governments could set an earlier end time.

“Restaurants in some small towns close at 8pm because even if they open until 10pm, there are no customers and so they make no earnings,” he said.

He said the federal government would not allow businesses to operate beyond 10pm.

“We set at 10pm to end the business, and if they do business until 12am, then that is not allowed.”

To ensure that people would comply with the SOP, the Defence Minister said the government would increase the presence of personnel of uniformed bodies including Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

“We need to make sure that the SOP is adhered to during the CMCO period. It is no more focusing on enforcing the MCO since most people will be allowed to go out.

“We will be focusing on people complying with the SOP,” Ismail Sabri added.

He said business operators that were allowed to operate from May 4 must provide hand sanitisers to their customers and make sure that social distancing was practised by every individual.

He added that the government encouraged all individuals who went out to use face mask and practice social distancing for their own safety.

Sarawak and Sabah are among the states which have announced that they would not implement CMCO starting tomorrow.