Covid-19: 11 recoveries, five new positive cases recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded over 50 per cent Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) recoveries compared to new positive cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that 11 patients have recovered and were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today.

“For positive Covid-19 cases, Sarawak recorded five new cases today of which three are from Samarahan while Kuching and Sibu had one case each.

“Three of the new cases have been identified to be from the Kuching church conference, Sri Petaling tabligh event and small clusters respectively while two other cases are still under investigatio,” it said.

It also noted that one of the new positive cases involved a Kuching healthcare worker bringing the tally of healthcare worker cluster to 58.

“A total of 22 of these healthcare workers are from the Kuching conference cluster while the remaining 36 cases were from small clusters,” it added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said the state recorded 73 cases today and that 182 PUI cases were still pending lab test results.

It also said that 578 new person under surveillance (PUS) were recorded today and have been isolated and quarantined at hotels around the state.

“A total of 60 PUS have completed their quarantine and are allowed to returned to their respective homes.”