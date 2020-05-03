Covid-19: Health Ministry identifies two more positive cases from two active clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified two more positive Covid-19 cases from two active clusters in Sarawak.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one case was linked to the church conference cluster in Kuching, while the other was linked to the healthcare worker cluster.

“The church conference in Kuching saw one positive case linked to the cluster. This makes the total number of cases from the cluster to 182.

“For the healthcare worker cluster, we have also identified one more case linked to the cluster.

“This brings the total number of cases from the cluster to 58,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was giving daily updates on the nationwide active Covid-19 cluster report during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He said there were no increase in the number of cases linked to other clusters in Sarawak.