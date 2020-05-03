Covid-19: Two more deaths, 122 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded two more deaths from Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of deaths to 105 so far, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The 104th death (Case 5,539) is a Malaysian male aged 82 and had a history of high blood pressure and heart disease. He was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital on April 22 and died on May 2 at 6.29pm.

“The 105th death (Case 5,837) is a Malaysian male aged 64 and had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. He was admitted to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar in Seremban on April 27 and died on May 3 at 9.46 am,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya today, giving daily updates on Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 122 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded as of 12pm today, making the total cumulative number of cases to 6,298.

He added that out of the 122 cases, 52 involved imported cases while the remaining 70 were local cases.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 87 cases have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged today, making the total cumulative number of recovered cases to 4,413.

Currently, the total active cases nationwide is at 1,780; where 27 are being treated at the intensive care unit, out of which 13 require ventilator support.