‘Ease burden on employers to reopen businesses’ 

MIRI: The government is urged to revise its rules and regulations for essential services to ease the pressure and burden on employers.

Sarawak Northern Region Motorcycle and Bicycle Traders Association chairman Nelson Wong said they welcome the re-opening of motorcycle maintenance and service as one of the essential services.

“However, when we look at the terms and conditions such as employers have to take responsibility if any employee contract Covid-19, it is actually adding a lot of pressure to employers in deciding whether to reopen our businesses,” Wong lamented to thesundaypost.

“Surely, we will implement the SOP such as making it compulsory for employees and customers to wear face mask before entering premises, using hand sanitiser, taking body temperature and practising social distancing.

“We will comply (with) all these SOPs because we, employers have families too. We are also afraid of the invisible enemy, and we are taking all the precautions against the disease.

“However, we cannot control the movement of our employees outside working hours; who they meet at home and if they, unfortunately, contract the coronavirus outside working hours, employers should not solely take the blame.

“The government should take into consideration the possibility of employees contracting Covid-19 from family members or anyone they’ve met outside working hours.”

Wong pointed out that the government should revise the rules and regulation before re-opening the sector to achieve a win-win situation during this trying time.

“As employers and for the economy’s revival, we hope to reopen the sectors so that everyone could survive this trying time. We are doing our best to protect our employees and the business and termination would be our last option.

“Hence, we hope that government could view this from our side with the difficulties we are experiencing and not put all blame on us.

“We are also trying our best to educate our employees to protect themselves for the sake of their own health and their loved ones,” said Wong.