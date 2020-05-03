Ismail Sabri: Covid-19 related announcements only from PM, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Health DG

KUCHING: Prime Minister, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) and Director General of Health are the only three officials who will make announcements related to Covid-19 in Malaysia, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Defence Minister said other federal Cabinet ministers could play a role in giving details or explanations to the announcements made by the three mentioned officials.

“Like when I announce here (daily update press conference), I don’t give details but only what is allowed and decided (by the Cabinet).

“But details can be given by other ministers concerned. My ministerial friends can given statements to explain in details about the decisions made.

“Such as the special movement to return to hometowns from May 7, the police can give more information about the policy. So PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) can issue statements for more details,” he said when responding to questions during the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

As of May 2, Ismail Sabri said PDRM and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had opened 255 investigation papers about fake news on Covid-19.

Of the total, he said 175 cases remained under investigation while 26 individuals had been charged in court, 11 individuals given warning notices and 15 individuals confessed their offences.

“Again, the government would like to remind all not to spread fake news about Covid-19. Check whether the information is true via sebernanya.my

“PDRM will take stern action against any individual who spread fake news about Covid-19,” he cautioned.

Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said 414 individuals were arrested for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the last 24 hours, compared to 410 individuals the day before.

He said 720 Malaysians returned from overseas on May 2 and are undergoing the mandatory quarantine, bringing the number of cumulative Malaysians returning from overseas to 27,528.