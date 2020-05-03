Ismail Sabri: Putrajaya allows maximum four-in-car travel during Conditional MCO

KUCHING: The federal government has decided to allow a maximum of four family members from the same household to travel in a private vehicle during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“For private vehicles, we find no issue because social distancing is not happening in a household where family members eat and sleep together.

“So the government has decided to allow private vehicles a maximum of four family members to travel together. But they must come from the same family, same household,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri felt that some people might try to flout this standard operating procedure (SOP) by bringing their friends in one vehicle.

“I want to remind you all to comply with the SOP,” he said, stressing that the four in the same vehicle must be from the same family or household.

He said all public transports would be allowed full resumption of operations from Monday, but the SOP had been put in place for both operators and passengers.

He said everyone who opted for public transport including buses, LRT and MRT must adhere to the SOP set by the authorities.

“They must practice social distancing and personal hygiene in the public transport as well as at the waiting area.

“To ensure social distancing is in place, we limit the capacity of the public transport to half. For example, if a bus is capable of ferrying 40 passengers, it means that only 20 passengers will be allowed to be on that bus at any one time.

“The same policy applies to LRT and MRT, each coach should see half of the capacity being occupied during the CMCO period,” he explained.

Ismail Sabri said the government welcomed everyone in helping the authorities monitor the compliance of the SOP.

He said if any individual came across any person who flouted the SOP/CMCO, they could report to the police immediately.

“Even with our decision to reopen most businesses, people still need to adhere to the SOP. If they flout the SOP, they will face closure again.

“If a person is tested Covid-19 positive, then the whole business will be ordered closure. So the public are welcomed to help monitor by reporting those who flout the SOP to the authorities to help us break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he added.

The Sarawak government yesterday said it will stick to the current rules implemented in the existing Movement Control Order, which allows for only two persons to ride in a vehicle to get essential items.

Besides Sarawak, Sabah is also not implementing the CMCO which begins in other parts of the country tomorrow.