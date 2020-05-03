KBA mission right on track

THE mission of the Kuching Badminton Association (KBA) to develop players at the school, divisional and state levels and its vision to raise the playing platform all round are right on track.

This can be gleaned from the results of recent years where KBA players had been winning medals for Kuching in state tournaments and Sarawak in the National Junior Circuit (NJC) as well as regional and international arenas.

KBA head coach Johnny Ng attributed the successes to the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) for providing the financial support and foreign coaches to spearhead its development programmes from the grassroots up to the elite level.

The KBA-SSC-MSNS development programmes have come a long way, based on a three-pronged strategy – Centre of Development (PP), Centre of Excellence (PC) and Elite Centre (PE).

“In 2017, we had 22 players in the PE and 30 in the PP-PC programmes. Currently, we have over 70 players in the three programmes,” he revealed.

According to Ng, the coaching line-up he heads has also been beefed up with three Indonesians – Andre Wijaya, Indra Wahyu Leksana and Cynthia Shara Ayunidha – who are working with local coaches Darren Teo and Anthonio Kueh.

Andre, who was appointed by MSNS in September 2017, handles the PE players, Indra and Cynthia, the PC players, Teo and Kueh, the PP players while Ng, both the PC and PP players.

The coaching team has the strong backing of the Association, led by Ng, as the president and his team comprising Wong Lee Khiong (deputy president), Darren Teo (secretary), Anne Teo (treasurer) and committee members – Christopher Choo, Hardiyanti Hamdan and Edmund Bahing.

Dato Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Dalib is the patron.

The players train three to six sessions per week at three venues – the Stampark Badminton Hall, the Stapok Badminton Hall and the Indian Association Kuching Badminton Hall.

Big platform

Ng said the PP (Centre of Development) had a big platform whereby players were picked from talent scouting programmes held over three to four days during the school holidays.

“The players are normally aged six to 12. We need a big pool of young blood to select potential players as back-up for the PC group.

“They train two to three times every week, focusing correct footwork, grip, stroke and discipline. We also try to make training fun.

“From the PP group, they move to the PP-PC group where they are ready to represent their schools and play in local tournaments.”

According to him, this group of players will train to improve their play through conditioning, multiple shuttles and specific technical drills and brushing up on a combination of tactical skills.

Their attitude as well as mental-physical levels in terms of cardio and muscle endurance will also be monitored.

“Likewise, the PC players, whose training should not be fewer than five sessions per week, will advance to the PE level when their performance is on par with the elite players.

“We’re also targeting the 12-year-olds for the Bukit Kiara Academy in Kuala Lumpur where they can be exposed to many competitions,” Ng said.

He revealed the elite players are those who will participate in higher-level competitions such as Sukan Sarawak (Suksar), NJC and Sukma.

“They will train six to eight sessions per week and be given constant exposure through playing in high-level tournaments.

“This where they will be assessed on their commitment, attitude, tactical skills, speed and power and also whether they are ‘thinking’ players.”

KBA has been producing winners at divisional, state and national levels through its development programmes,

Among the outstanding players are Lee Zi Suen, Jeremy Juan, Ashley Chua, Alywn Chua and up and coming Chin Huey Xing and Lewis Liew.

Zi Suen became the Sarawak Junior Girls U-12 singles and double champion in 2017 and finished in the top four of the same tournament in 2018 in the U-14 category.

The following year, she scored a double victory, winning both the Girls U-14 singles and doubles, and was the Girls U-16 singles and doubles finalist this year.

Zi Suen also attended the National U-12 Selection. She placed eighth and was not called up for national training.

At the 100Plus National Junior 1st leg tournament this year, Zi Suen, now 15, made a breakthrough by finishing runner-up in the Girls U-16 singles.

Meanwhile, Boys U-16 pair Jeremy Juan and Ashley Chua, who lifted the Sarawak Junior 1st Leg doubles crown this year, made the last four in the MSSR tournament.

In the SBA Inter-Team Selection, they bagged the Boys U-16 doubles title.

The younger potential players in the KBA development programmes include Dennis Chung Jia Ho, Chrysolius Patrician, Eldrick O’Neil, Elvis, Loh Kah Chiang, Caleb Voon, Janice Tchin, Sharon Vong, Sally Vong, Alyssa Law and Richie Liew.

“We’re hoping some of these up and coming players will represent the state in Sukma and even the country one day,” Ng enthused.