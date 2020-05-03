National archer raring to go back to his routine

SIBU: National archer Syahrizan Jafar says the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of sports has left a deep vacuum in his life.

He misses donning the national jersey and shooting practices at the Bukit Jalil archery range with his national teammates.

“It has been two long months that I do not have the chance to shoot a single arrow. That is frustrating but what else is more important than the health of the people. I just hope the Covid-19 pandemic will be over soon as I itch to pick up my bows and arrows to do the shooting again,” he said.

Since joining the national squad in 2016, the 41-year-old, popularly known as Along, is hungry in his quest for bigger accolades.

Last May, he was placed sixth in the 2nd leg of the 2019 Hyundai Outdoor Archery World Cup held in Shanghai.

It was his best international outing thus far and propelled his international ranking to the 41st spot, the best among Malaysians.

“My immediate target now is to aim for the top 20th spot in the world ranking. Hopefully, the National Sports Council (NSC) will lend the necessary support to me to pursue my ambitions,” he said.

His active participation last year included the Taipei 2019 Asia Cup Leg Two, Bangkok 2019 Asia Cup leg 1, Philippines Asia Cup leg 2 and the World Archery Championship held in Holland.

He also enjoyed a most memorable 2019 SEA Games when he helped the national team to secure the gold medal.

Syahrizan did not take part in the final rounds but his outstanding performance in the preliminary and qualification rounds contributed to the national team’s victory.

Unfortunately, the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18 has restricted his training to just strength conditioning in his home in Bintulu.

“When you do something you love to do daily and when it was suddenly taken away from you, you surely will miss the thrill and all the excitement,” he said.

His ranking once soared to national No. 2 spot in 2018.

Syahrizan’s start in archery happened in 2014 when he was spotted by Ahmad Ishak Hassan, the development officer of Assyakirin Traditional and Modern Archery (ATMA) Club of Bintulu.

The maintenance contractor was a spectator at the ATMA range watching the players practising before Ishak invited him to pick up the bow and arrows. He obliged and the rest is history.

The father of 10 shot to prominence after breaking two national records in the 1st Series of the National Archery Circuit in Melaka in 2016.

In the 90m compound, he amassed 343 points to smash the 9-year record of 342 mark. The second record came in the Fita Round (1,440 points) involving four distances of 90m, 70m, 50m and 30m when he collected a total score of 1,395 points.

Having established himself, Syahrizan is now looking forward to the 2021 SEA Games and the 2022 Commonwealth and Asia Games.

“Hopefully, I can qualify for these tournaments and win something for the country,” he said.