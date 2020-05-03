Old folk homes’ residents, workers to undergo screenings – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) will conduct screening on residents and workers of old folks homes in phases as senior citizens are part of high-risk groups vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said based on information obtained from a mortality review of 99 of 105 deaths reported in Malaysia, the age group with the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities were those between 61 and 70 years.

“This age group (61-70) had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths with 32 cases or 32.2 percent, while the second-highest age group were those aged 71-80, with 19 cases or 19.2 percent.

“The screenings will be done in phases, starting with 17 Rumah Sri Kenangan and Rumah Ehsan homes under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department.

“Next in line will be the 357 care centres registered under Act 506 (Private Healthcare Facilities And Services Act 1998) and 26 nursing homes registered under Act 586,” he said at the ministry’s daily Covid-19 media briefing here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were almost or more than 1,000 private old folks homes not registered under any act currently.

He urged district health offices to identify such homes, including ‘pondok’ religious ones, adding that operators of these homes are also encouraged to contact their nearest district health office.

On the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) taking effect tomorrow, Dr Noor Hisham urged senior citizens to continue to adhere to Movement Control Order (MCO) directives and refrain from leaving their homes unless it is for very important matters.

He also urged the general public to access the MOH’s Virtual Health Advisory should they need free consultation via the portal from 8.30 am to 5 pm every day.

“Senior citizens who need to seek treatment for chronic illnesses at health clinics are advised to stick to their follow-up dates and go for treatment.

“To avoid frequent visits to the clinic for the purpose of collecting partial drug supply, the ministry is offering valued added pharmacy services such as Medicines by Post (UMP), Locker2U, Integrated Drug Dispensing System (SPUB) and drive-thru pharmacy,” he said. — Bernama