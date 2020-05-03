PSB agrees with state govt’s stand to disallow businesses to resume operations

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) agrees with the Sarawak government’s stand to not follow the federal government’s decision in allowing all businesses to re-open tomorrow, said the party’s secretariat.

In a statement today, PSB said that it agreed with the state government’s decision as allowing all businesses in the state to resume operations would only jeopardise the gains that have been made against combating the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) since Mar 18.

It added that permitting all businesses to operate would “put to naught” the sacrifices made by the country’s healthcare workers, who have repeatedly appealed to the public to stay at home.

“The decision by the federal government is likely to trigger the next wave of infection which will mandate a further Movement Control Order (MCO),” it said if people were allowed to go out shopping and dining at restaurants.

The party said the rationale for allowing businesses to reopen was that the nation had suffered huge losses in terms of revenue due to MCO but such a reason would be “ridiculous” if a new wave of infection occured, followed by another phase of MCO for a longer period.

“For Sarawak, PSB would support a gradual easing of restrictions, starting with districts that are now green zones.”

It said doing so would allow contract and daily paid workers – who are in desperate need of income – to start work and save small and medium enterprises from collapsing.

The political party stressed careful consideration must be given to what kind of businesses in green zones or areas with no active Covid-19 cases are allowed to resume operation and the conditions that must be imposed.

“As an example, the local coffeeshops cannot reopen because it would be almost impossible for the owner to control the crowd, record contact details or take temperature,” it said, while business in red zones must remain closed.

It added Sarawak border control should be strictly monitored with any visitors from outside the state to be quarantined for 14 days.

“There may be some short-term pain to continue restrictions on red zones but there will be long term gain.”

It urges the state government to implement a gradual uplifting of restrictions by starting with green zones only while carefully guarding the other zones to ensure the fight against Covid-19 can be won.