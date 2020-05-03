Sarawak to announce post Covid-19 economic plan

KUCHING: Sarawak will announce a long-term programme to improve the state’s economy post the Covid-19 pandemic for the benefit of the people.

In his Labour Day message on Friday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government would ensure Sarawak’s economy can continue to record growth in the future, albeit the challenging environment currently.

“It is certain the economy will be different post Covid-19 pandemic and I will make the necessary announcement after discussing with stakeholders or relevant agencies,” he said.

He stressed such efforts are to ensure Sarawakians can remain in employment and enjoy a consistent income to take care of themselves and their families.

Although Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced a Conditional Movement Control Order allowing most sectors to reopen tomorrow with conditions, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government will evaluate the approach according to the needs and uniqueness of the state.

“As the chief minister, I understand this year has been a very challenging year for all workers across industries. The Covid-19 outbreak requires the Movement Control Order to be implemented nationwide to contain the outbreak,” he said.

“As such, the state government has introduced assistance directly and indirectly via the Sarawakku Sayang Assistance Programme 2.0.”

Abang Johari admitted the assistance could not cover all the needs of the people and hoped workers from all sectors across society would remain calm in the face of such challenges.

He added assistance such as cash payments to the B40 group and utility rates subsidy are some of the measures rolled out to reduce the burden of the people.