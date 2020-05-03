Sarawakians urged to put off returning to state for festive seasons – MMA S’wak chairman

KUCHING: Sarawakians should put off returning to the state for festive seasons if possible, despite the downward trend of Covid-19 cases, says Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sarawak branch chairman Dr Morni Abu Samat.

While it is understandable that many are looking forward to ‘balik kampung’ (return home) for upcoming festive seasons, Dr Morni said the increase in returnees might possibly increase the chance of higher Covid-19 cases and overwhelm the state healthcare system.

“Interstate and even inter-district travel should only be done if it is urgent and necessary, especially during the festive season,” he said in a statement today.

Aside from the risk of inadvertent transmission to family members and others in the society by returnees, Dr Morni said the four laboratories for testing Covid-19 in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri might not be able to cope if there was a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

For returning Sarawakians who are placed under quarantine in hotels or home quarantine, he said they should adhere strictly to the conditions imposed for their own safety and that of their loved ones.

As Movement Control Order (MCO) is in its seventh week, Dr Morni believed the order has assisted in the controlling of Covid-19 transmission and the restrictions in place have keep Covid-19 new cases on a downward trend.

However, despite more districts in Sarawak have been classified as green zones and lower number of active Covid-19 cases reported, Dr Morni said it does not mean the society can go back to their old “normal” of lifestyle.

“Until an effective vaccine is found, there will always be a possibility of a spike of new cases emerging.”

With the easing and subsequent removal of MCO, the MMA Sarawak branch chairman said it is the responsibility of everyone to follow preventive measures such as social distancing and good hand hygiene in all work and social aspects of life.

He said elderly people, obese people and those with chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, cancer and those on treatment which lower their body immune system are at a higher risk of severe disease which can lead to death.

In 2018, Dr Morni shared 11 per cent or 306,800 of Sarawak’s population consisted of senior citizens and the prevalence of diabetes among the population is about 15 per cent.

“MMA Sarawak hopes that the easing of the MCO by the government will be done in a gradual manner only once workable and established standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place for work, community and recreation areas.”

On a separate note, Dr Morni urged the needs, safety and work environment of all healthcare workers must be looked into and properly taken care of at all time by the authorities concerned.

“They are the backbone of the fight against Covid 19 and their well-being and morale is important to all.”

Dr Morni implored those who are ill to seek immediate care and those who are contacts of known cases to come forward immediately for testing as there is always a risk of a new wave of Covid-19 cases that might overwhelm local healthcare system.

“It is only by being responsible citizens, by being honest, following all the rules and regulations in place, adhering to the workplace and other SOPs and regulations being instituted by the authorities and practising all preventive measure that we will be able to overcome the pandemic together,” said Dr Morni.