SBA: Year not over for basketball in Sibu

SIBU: While Malaysia Basketball Association (MABA) has decided to call off the entire 2020 calendar of events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sibu Basketball Association (SBA) prefers to take things at its stride.

Its secretary Ting Siew Nguong feels it is too early to make such a painful decision which may demoralise the players.

“We are still in the first half of the year. We can still wait for a few months before deciding on whether to emulate what MABA is doing,’ he said.

MABA secretary Sim Sin Hing has reportedly said all MABA activities including the National Basketball League in August and the Agong’s Cup in December have been cancelled.

While expressing disappointment over the havoc created by the Covid-19 pandemic which had disrupted SBA programmes, Ting believes there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

He also welcomed the government’s decision to allow a large number of economic and social activities to restart from May 4 under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“However, as basketball is a contact sport, we are aware that it is still not safe to play the sport.

“Even if the government allows, the players may not be willing to play as there are always the fear of getting the virus due to close contact,” he said.

Among the sports allowed under the CMCO are golf, badminton, tennis and outdoor sports like jogging and athletics. Indoor and team sports are still not allowed.

Ting revealed that SBA has already cancelled several basketball championship such as the Boy’s and Girl’s U-15 and U-17 scheduled in March and June.

“In the latter half of the year, we still have the Men’s Open in July, the SUPP Novice Cup in August and the Commercial and Veteran Cup in December.

“Whether we will proceed with these championships, we will come to that when we cross the bridge,” he said.

Basketball, Ting stressed, is a game that need constant practice.

“Practice makes perfect and a prolonged period without practicing will definitely affect the shooting accuracy of the player,” he said.