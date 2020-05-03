Service centre delivers another 500 food packages

KUCHING: Another 500 essential food packages have been delivered to Batu Kawa constituency by Kuching District Office and Kuching Disaster Management Committee yesterday.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kawa service centre in a statement said over RM400,000 had been spent on the aid programme for Batu Kawa constituency with RM200,000 from the state government and the balance from Batu Kawa assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and corporate sponsors.

“A total of 8,650 food packages comprising rice, cooking oil, sugar, flour, biscuits and canned food had been distributed to Batu Kawa needy households in 10 separate distributions since Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18,” said the statement.

The service centre claimed that the food aid was abused by certain party who submitted repeated applications from the same household, spouses using different addresses and under-age applicants.

“Sarawak government’s essential food aid is to assist the needy during Covid-19 MCO period with eligible households getting the aid once,” added the statement.

During a visit to the service centre yesterday, Dr Sim thanked those who delivered the food aid to recipients.