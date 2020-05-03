SLTA cautious to resume training for Sukma

KUCHING: The Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) said the Sukma tennis team is in no hurry to resume normal training despite the announcement by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday.

The PM said on Friday that under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) outdoor sports that do not involve body contact are allowed.

The allowable list includes badminton, tennis as well as outdoor activities like jogging, cycling and golf as long as social distancing is practised and body contact avoided.

“We are waiting for the directive from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) because it has not decided to follow the federal policy on the CMCO.

“Even if Sarawak follows the CMCO, SLTA will still take cautious measures to ensure that the players, coaches and officials follow the dos and don’ts at the courts,” said SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew yesterday.

He said players will have to undergo physical conditioning first and gradually build up the momentum and when the Covid-19 pandemic gets under control, the training will go a step further.

“As the Sukma Johor 2020 is now postponed to March 2021, we still have one year and ample time to prepare for the challenge.

“Our players are now scattered, with some in Kuching, some in Miri and the US and I feel skeptical whether the Covid-19 will be totally under control as there may be some infection that have yet to be detected,” added Liew.

Meanwhile, he said the courts at the SLTA Tennis Centre will only be open to its members and not to the public.

“It would be easier to track down our members if any of them is found to be tested Covid-19 positive while we wouldn’t know the background of non-members,” he said.