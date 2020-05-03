St John members handmake 5,000 face shields for medical frontliners

KUCHING: Membrs of St John Ambulance Sarawak (SJAS) has made 5,000 face shields and some intubation boxes for medical frontliners in the state, says its founder, chairman and commander, Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon.

Ang shared that when SJAS Face Shield project was initiated, eight divisions in the state responded without hesitation though it was the first time the young members had seen a photo of a medical face shield.

He was proud of these committed members who made good use of their time during Movement Control Order by making these face shields and intubation boxes of reasonably high standard by hand.

SJAS staff officer David Chang handed over 2,000 face shields and the intubation boxes to Sister Wong Ngik Ching who represented director of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Dr Ngian Hie Ung Friday.

Another 3,000 face shields will be handed over to our dedicated and hardworking medical frontliners in hospitals next week.

The project was sponsored by Ang who believed that everyone can play a role in the global fight against Covid-19 pandemic so movement restrictions can be eased gradualy.