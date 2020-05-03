Sufficient flour for Raya, Gawai, says ministry

KUCHING: Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs assures consumers in Sarawak there is sufficient supply of flour for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations.

Its state director Dato Stanley Tan said this after visiting Sarawak Flour Mill at Jalan Bako and FFM Grains and Mills at Demak Laut Industrial Park, two major flour factories here.

The visit was to review and obtain information on the supply of wheat flour for Ramadan and upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai, he said.

“Operation managers of the two plants said grain supply was sufficient for three months. Production at the two plants was 3,000 metric tonnes a month, enough to meet the needs of Sarawakians,” Tan said in a press statement recently.

“We will continue to inspect manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to ensure adequate supply of flour and other controlled items for the people to prepare for the coming festivities.

He added the ministry was also committed to ensuring that Movement Control Order (MCO) was adhered to in the supply of essential goods.

He also said the ministry had so far this year inspected 15,872 business premises in both urban and rural areas, resulting in seizure of goods valued at RM2,443,476 and RM85,650 in compounds from 407 cases.

Complaints can be directed to the ministry’s hotline at 1-800-886-800 or the e-complaint portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or on Whatsapp 019-2794317 or the nearest Ministry office so appropriate action can be taken.

During the MCO period, the Sarawak operation room opens from 8am to 5.30pm daily.

Complaints can be made to 082-466052 (Kuching), 083-323836 (Sri Aman), 084-657751 (Sarikei), 084-335622 (Sibu), 084-799678 (Kapit), 086-332176 (Bintulu), 085-412862 (Miri), 085-217414 (Limbang), 084-872726 (Mukah) and 085-283650 (Lawas).