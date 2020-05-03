Tenom remains Covid-19 free

TENOM: Federation of Chinese Association Malaysia (FCAM) central committee member Wong Tet Yun attributed the declining number of coronavirus positive cases in Sabah to the strict but lenient role played by policemen manning various roadblocks in the state.

With the cooperation of the general public and the untiring dedications of other frontliners to protect people from infections of the disease, he saidSabah continued to experience low reported cases.

“Tenom remains free from the Covid-19…as of May 1, our state registered 315 positive cases with four fatalities…let’s continue to obediently listen to ad government health advisories for our own good,” the Tenom Crime Prevention Foundation Chairman said.

He said it was also encouraging to note that Malaysia’s overall positive cases had turned from three digits to only two digits.

In acknowledging the good work of police personnel in Tenom, Wong said roadblocks had greatly helped control movement of people while observing the movement control order (MCO) designed to prevent possible spread of Covid-19.

“The roadblocks prevented outsiders (without proper documents) to enter our districts for safety of the local populace,” he said adding policemen in checkpoints were stringent and faithful in carrying out their duties and responsibilities and also observed maximum tolerance.

He also thanked other frontliners like doctors, nurses, medical personnel, and others involved in providing essential services for their commitments in fighting and protecting their fellow countrymen in the war against the invisible enemy called Covid-19.

“Both the Federal and State governments also deserve a ‘salute for a job well done,” he stressed.

Commenting on the conditional movement control order measures beginning Monday (May 4), Wong reminded Sabahans not to be complacent.

Meanwhile, Tawau still top the list of positive coronavirus cases with 81; followed by Kota Kinabalu (49); Lahad Datu (43); Tuaran (22); Kinabatangan (22); Sandakan (21); Keningau (16); Penampang (12); Beaufort (11); Putatan (8); Kunak (8); Kota Belud (5); Papar (4); Sipitsng (4); Ranau (3); Tambunan (3); Semporna (2) and Beluran (1).

The death toll registered in Sabah is four while Malaysia (as of May 1) recorded a total of 6,071 positive cases with 103 deaths.