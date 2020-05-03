Three PUI patients caught leaving homes in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Three Covid-19 Person Under Investigation (PUI) patients who were asked to self-quarantine in their homes were caught to have left their houses by Sandakan Movement Control Order (MCO) Inspection Team here, Thursday.

Sandakan District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the team had conducted inspection at the homes of the three individuals and found that they were not at home.

“The police who have received a report acted to locate the three individuals, who were found and sent to PPR Batu Putih, Mile 7 quarantine centre to be quarantined (for the remaining days of their quarantine period),” he said.

Azhar said he felt disappointed with the actions of the individuals for ignoring instructions to self-quarantine in their homes as required by the Health Ministry.

We should obey instructions during MCO period to break the chain of infection of Covid-19. The community must do their part by being responsible and obey the MCO instructions,” he said.