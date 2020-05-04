Bomba’s sanitisation works cover 429 ops in 11 districts across Sarawak

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has conducted a total of 429 sanitisation operations in 11 districts across Sarawak since March 30.

The works have been focusing on the epicentres and their parameters, as well as public places – to curb further spread of Covid-19.

As at noon yesterday, 117 operations covered government buildings, 90 on places of worships, 56 on public markets, 46 on transport vehicles, 43 on public assembly areas, 30 on supermarkets, 29 on housing areas, 12 on hotels, and two on factories.

Yesterday, the sanitisation works on CityONE Megamall here were conducted by 22 firefighters, covering an area of 22,463 square metres.

They were assisted by 18 personnel from Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

Earlier, a bus transporting university students from Miri underwent disinfection at the Kuching District police headquarters.

The operation was carried out by five firefighters.