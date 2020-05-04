Buddhist community in S’wak urged to observe Wesak Day at home – Wee

KUCHING: The Buddhist community in the state is advised to mark this year’s Wesak Day at home, in a more subdued fashion in light of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In giving this advice today, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee said he hoped that the Buddhist community would comply with the current MCO and offer their prayers at home.

“I hope the Buddhist community will take heed of the current MCO that we are in now, and be a responsible community in celebrating this year’s Wesak Day in a more subdued fashion.

“We can all celebrate this occasion in the comfort of our home and observe the guidelines issued by the government to avoid large gatherings and crowded places as we are experiencing an unprecedented pandemic and facing challenging time in Sarawak,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Wee said all communities irrespective of their race, colour, religion and creed needed to come together to fight and contain this epidemic.

“Therefore, by celebrating each other’s festivities in a responsible manner is to provide our respect and care towards each and everyone in Sarawak,” he added.

This year’s Wesak Day falls on May 7.

Wesak Day is one of the most important festivals in the Buddhist calendar.

It commemorates three significant events in Gautama Buddha’s life namely his birthday, his enlightenment and his passing.

In the past years, most Buddhists would throng various temples to pay homage to Buddha and participate in ceremonies such as chanting of verses, sprinkling of holy water by monks and the bathing of Buddha.