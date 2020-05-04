Case of woman found dead in condominium compound classified as sudden death

KUCHING: A woman was found dead in the compound of a condominium at Jalan Wan Alwi here early yesterday morning.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said, the 56 year old victim was found dead by a member of the public at around 7.37am.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they found the woman lying on the ground in the courtyard of the condominium. Paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital who rushed to the scene pronounced her dead on the spot,” Awang Din said.

He stated that there was no criminal activity suspected to have caused the death of the victim and the case was classified as sudden death.

Awang Din added that the deceased, according to her sister, loved to travel especially during the holidays but in the current state of the Movement Control Order (MCO) she was unable to travel, which eventually led to depression.

The deceased’s body was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The case is now currently under investigation.