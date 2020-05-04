Cases set for open court hearing to begin in stages from May 13

PUTRAJAYA: Cases set for an open court hearing will begin in stages from May 13.

According to a statement issued by the corporate communications unit of the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP), Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has also ordered a number of court services to begin operating today (May 4).

Among the services set to resume are the Registry, One-stop Counter, Commissioner for Oaths Counter, Power of Attorney Counter, e-Filing Service Bureau Counter and the Management and Finance Division at the Responsibility Centre and Cost Centre.

This follows the special announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1 and the letter from Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman dated May 2, on the operation of government offices in compliance with the Conditional Movement Control Order.

According to the statement, guidelines on case management and Covid-19 control measures during the Conditional Movement Control Order and post-Movement Control Order will also be released.

The court will also ensure that guidelines issued by the National Security Council (MKN), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the PSD are followed at all times.

All parties dealing with the court are urged to comply with the directives and guidelines issued by the Court, MKN and MOH.

For any enquiries, parties concerned may contact the respective Court Registry/ Division by email as follows:

— Federal Court

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 03-8880 3561

— Appeal Court

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 03-88804045

— High Court in Malaya

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 03-88803704

— High Court in Sabah and Sarawak

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 088-286100

— Subordinate Court of Malaya

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 03-88809418

— Subordinate Court of Sabah and Sarawak

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: 082-442228

— Media dan Public Relations

E-mail:[email protected] / Tel: 03-8880 4607