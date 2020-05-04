Covid-19: No new positive cases detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING: Sarawak today recorded no new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, the first time since it was detected in the state on Mar 13, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The state’s cumulative tally of positive cases stands at 523, with 17 deaths.

SDMC in a statement today also said that 19 patients recovered and were discharged today, where 18 were from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Miri Hospital, bringing the total tally of recovered and discharged cases to 301.

On the number of Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases, SDMC said that the state recorded 61 new PUI cases today and that 93 PUI cases were still pending lab results.

As for Person Under Surveillance (PUS) cases, SDMC said that the state recorded 39 new PUS cases today, where six had tested negative and were allowed to return home.

As of today, the total cumulative tally of PUS cases stands at 3,001.

In Kuching, 176 PUS are being isolated at Hock Lee Hotel, Kuching Park (116) , Pullman Hotel (224), Hilton Hotel (315), Harbour View Hotel (273), Waterfront Hotel (252), Riverside Hotel Astana Wing (274), Riverside Puteri Wing (206) and Grand Margherita Hotel (132).

In Miri, 115 are being isolated at Mega Hotel, Somerset Hotel (50), Ostay Inn (18), Cosy Inn (6), Imperial Palace (162), Eastwood Resort (10), Imperial Hotel (7), Paragon Hotel (52), Meritz Hotel (146) and Miri Hotel (29).

In Bintulu, 28 are being isolated at Wasan Inn and Park City Everly (18), while in Limbang, 79 are being isolated at Purnama hotel; 71 at Hotel Seri Malaysia in Lawas; and in Sibu 138 are being isolated at RH Hotel and Premier Hotel (94).