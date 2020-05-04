Covid-19: One new cluster from Taman BDC in Kuching detected – Health DG

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has detected one new Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) cluster from Taman BDC here, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said there were a total of 37 positive cases from the cluster, where they were infected from the Sri Petaling tabligh index case.

“The index case is from the Sri Petaling gathering and has infected three generations; mainly the family members as well as those mosque-goers and also their colleagues,” he added.

He was speaking during a press conference in Putrajaya today

However, the Sarawak Health Department clarified that the cases at Taman BDC were not newly detected but were merely classified as a cluster.

On the nationwide Covid-19 situation, Dr Noor Hisham said that 55 new positive cases were recorded as at 12pm today, making the total cumulative cases to 6,353

Out of the 55, he said seven of them were imported cases while the remaining 48 were local cases.

“As of today, the number of cases recovered from Covid-19 is at 71, bringing the total recovered cases to 4,484,” he said.

On a positive note, he said no deaths were recorded as of today as death toll remained at 105

As of today, the total active cases nationwide is at 1,764; where 28 are currently treated at the intensive care unit, out of which 13 require ventilator support.