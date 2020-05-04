Decision not to implement CMCO well received

MIRI: The Sarawak government’s decision not to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is well received and supported by many Sarawakians.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Pujut chairman Bruce Chai lauded the decision as a good one.

“The reasons why I support the Sarawak government’s decision may not necessarily be the same as the government’s stand. In fact, the main factor that needs to be highlighted on why MCO cannot be eased on May 4 would be the large influx of students returning to Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia and overseas.

“With this large influx, we can expect large number of persons under investigation (PUIs) and possibly positive cases. So, until we can get proper assessment of these students, only then we can decide or plan on the next move on reopening the economy,” said Chai.

He opined that reopening the economy and lifting the MCO are two different things, which must not be confused.

“Opening the economy is allowing people to go out, gradually letting them into their daily routine, with certain conditions. It is not what people interpret as going back to normal beginning May 4. There is a long list of new normal that we need to fit into our lives, such as social distancing, how businesses should operate and the restriction on number of people allowed in a premises, to open up the economy like what the federal government has in the pipeline,” said Chai.

He pointed out that it is vitally important to plan the stages of reopening the economy, and to disseminate clear and accurate information to the public on what is allowed and what is not so that people would not be confused.

Chai also pointed to the importance of conducting more testing for antibodies among the local population.

“Currently, the testing conducted by the state government focuses on people who may possibly have close proximity with positive cases and those returning to Sarawak.

“We need a larger testing population by picking up random people to test whether they have antibodies against the Covid-19,” said Chai.

He stressed that the MCO is not about eradicating the virus, because it will always be among the people like other diseases; it is more to control the number of people getting sick and lowering the number.

Businessman, Mohd Hafidz Rohani, shared that while it is crucial to get back to doing business, reopening the economy must be implemented in stages.

As an entrepreneur with hundreds of workers as well as mortgages, loans and bills that needed to be settled, Mohd Hafidz felt the stress and anxiety that resulted from the MCO.

“I do wish the economy can be re-opened as soon as possible, because we have a lot of bills and debts that we need to take care of. We cannot rely solely on the government’s grants because the amount isn’t sufficient to cover everything. More so, we are not sure whether MCO could be fully lifted after May 12. Hence, we are hoping for the gradual reopening of the economy.”

Another businessman, David Upe, supports the Sarawak government’s decision to not follow the conditional MCO.

“I would agree if the conditional MCO is implemented in green zones while restricting inter-division travel. The MCO is important to break the infection chain of the disease, thus, staying at home is the safest.

“Gradual implementation of conditional MCO after May 12, I believe, would also be greatly supported by the people as it would enable them to slowly get back to their daily routine,” said the former advisor to Gagasan Anak Dayak Sarawak (GADS).